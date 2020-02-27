|
LaGasse, George Alfred
Mar 31, 1925 - Feb 24, 2020
George was a long-time resident of Sarasota and well known for his business, LaGasse Plumbing. He was a Master Plumber and practiced his plumbing trade for more than 60 years. He and his extended family moved from Haverhill, Mass. to Sarasota in the early 1950's when the Tamiami Trail was just a two-lane road. George was also a Navy veteran and he and five of his brothers served in World War II at the same time. George loved his family, plumbing, cowboy books, ice cream, eating out at Peach's and Yoder's and telling stories.
He was, and is loved by his children, Nan (Bernie) Winters, Don (Diane) LaGasse, Michelle (Wayne) Kerns, Helen (Jim) Haverfield, George (Kricket) LaGasse, Jr., Andrea LaGasse, Chris (Norma) LaGasse, Mark Johnsen, Marcia (Cecil) Mulvaney, Julie Mackey, John (Nancy) Courtney and his many grand, great grand and great great grand children. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Jo-an, his second wife, Dolly, and his son, Ted LaGasse. He will be honored with a military service at the Sarasota National Cemetery on March 27 at 1:00 pm. Tributes for George may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020