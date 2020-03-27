|
Measel, George C.
Feb 14, 1925 - Mar 19, 2020
George C. Measel, age 95, of North Port, FL passed away on March 19, 2020. He was born in Crawfordsville, IN on February 14, 1925 to George and Agnes Measel. George was the owner of GC Measel and Sons Cabinet Shop in Sarasota for many years until his retirement in 2001.
He was a long-time member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Sarasota. He was an outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving family members include his wife, Hazel of North Port; son Steve of North Port; daughter Cecelia Slater of Rexford, MT; grandchildren Mitzi Collier of Bradenton and Melody Sarda of Sarasota; 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Ely and grandsons Randy Measel and Micah Fortner.
No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of George or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020