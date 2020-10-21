1/
George C. Wisniewski
1943 - 2020
Wisniewski, George C.
Sep 3, 1943 - Oct 7, 2020
George was born in Brooklyn, New York and came to Sarasota in 1987 leaving his career as a master carpenter. He was an avid tennis player and dabbled in Florida Real Estate over the years. He served in the Army with the distinction of being in the Military Police Honor Guard. He was a Catholic and there will be a mass at St. Thomas More Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, FL on Monday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m.
Survivors include his sister, Paula Morrissey of Sarasota, his niece Kimberly Kaloz and nephew Steven V. Kaloz both of New York.
He will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. A burial with full military honors will occur on Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. after the Church service.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to: The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (GarySinisefoundation.org) or The Fisher House (fisherhouse.org).
Both organizations are 501(C)3's devoted to helping military families.
Due to Covid-19 wearing a mask and social distancing will be required.


Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
NOV
9
Burial
11:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Funeral services provided by
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
