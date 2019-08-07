Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turner Chapel AME Church
317 11th St West
Palmetto, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
1720 6th Ave West
Palmetto, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Craddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Craddock Jr.


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
George Craddock Jr. Obituary
Craddock Jr, George
Sep 30, 1934 - Aug 2, 2019
George Craddock Jr, 84, of Palmetto, FL, died on Aug 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 9, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 317 11th St West Palmetto, Fl 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church, 1720 6th Ave West Palmetto, 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL 34221.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.