Craddock Jr, George
Sep 30, 1934 - Aug 2, 2019
George Craddock Jr, 84, of Palmetto, FL, died on Aug 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 9, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 317 11th St West Palmetto, Fl 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church, 1720 6th Ave West Palmetto, 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL 34221.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019