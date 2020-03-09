|
Suddaby, Jr., DVM, George D.
Jun 29, 1931 - Feb 29, 2020
George D. Suddaby, Jr., DVM passed away on February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sandra, children Tracey Suddaby and George D. Suddaby III, and stepchildren Jamie Dry, Lea Harth and James Hulse. Dr. Suddaby was a graduate of Kansas State Veterinary College and practiced veterinary medicine at his clinics in Englewood and Sarasota before retiring. There will be no services at his request.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020