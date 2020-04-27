|
Logan, George Francis
Sep 4, 1937 - Apr 18, 2020
Age 82 years, formerly of Dorchester, MA, and a resident of Sarasota, FL and Pocasset, MA. George passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Venice, FL. He leaves his loving and devoted wife Adele (Bornstein) Emanuel-Logan. George served in the US Army and is survived by his sons John M. Logan of Boston, MA and Michael J. Logan and his wife Jonna of Belmont, MA. He was the stepfather to the late Michael Emanuel of Randolph, MA. He was the grandfather to Daniel and Joseph Logan of North Troy, VT, as well as Brendan, Kevin, Brian and Michaela Logan of Belmont, MA. He was the great grandfather to Maximus, Sophie and Marley of North Troy, VT. He was the son of the late John and Celia Logan of Donegal, Ireland. Brother of the late PFC John J. Logan US Army, Mary B. Donovan of Weymouth, MA, and James M. Logan of Harwich, MA. He is survived by his sister Ann P. DeMille and her husband William of Abington, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews. No formal arrangements have been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Alzheimers's Association at act.alz.org or to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund at [email protected] A celebration of George's life will take place at a later date with his final resting place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, Boston.
