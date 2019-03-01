|
|
Cooper, George G.
Mar. 11, 1925 - Feb. 5, 2019
George G. Cooper, 93, longtime resident of Venice, FL died Tuesday February 5, 2019. Mr. Cooper was born March 11, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA. Husband to Norine Cooper (1948 to 1984) and Lorraine Cooper (1985-2017). He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Beloved Father to George E. (Maureen) of Venice; John B. (Gretchen) of Burr (Lincoln) NE; Grandfather to Jocelyn, Jennifer and Brianna; and Great Grandfather to Abigail, Fiona and Elianna. He was loved and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday May 18, 2019 in the Lamoureux Bldg. at Loveland Center, 157 S. Havana Rd, Venice, FL. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Loveland Center, 157 S. Havana Rd., Venice, FL 34292.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019