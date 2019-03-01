Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Kellum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Kellum Iii


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George G. Kellum Iii Obituary
Kellum, III, George G.
Jan. 13, 1942 - Feb. 27, 2019
Col. George G. Kellum, III, 77 of Venice, Florida formerly of Zionsville, Indiana passed away on February 27, 2019. George was born January 13, 1942 in Columbus, Georgia. He was a retired Army Colonel serving in the U.S. Army for 25 years and CEO at Ortho Indy (15 Yrs.). George was a member of Coastal Cruisers and Central Indiana Biking Association. He attended and received his Master's at the University of San Francisco and was an undergrad at the University of Georgia. He is survived by his wife Julie A. Kellum, daughter Kristin A. (Arnold) Hart, son Glenn A. (Lisa) Kellum, brother William C. (Wanda) Kellum and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a favorite . Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.