George G. Leach
1990 - 2020-04-17
Leach, IV, George G
Nov 15, 1990 - Apr 17, 2020
George G Leach, IV, 29, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 17, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton, Fl 34205.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
