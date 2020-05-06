Or Copy this URL to Share

Leach, IV, George G

Nov 15, 1990 - Apr 17, 2020

George G Leach, IV, 29, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 17, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton, Fl 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary.



