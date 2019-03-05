|
Powell, George H.
Sept. 27, 1930 - March 1, 2019
George H. Powell, 88, of North Port, Florida, died on March 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Services will be held at 6:30PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in North Port (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019
