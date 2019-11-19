|
Hoffman, George
Dec 4, 1923 - Nov 16, 2019
George E. Hoffman, deceased, was born in Brooklyn, NY, Queens County Green Point, December 4th, 1923. His father Louis WWI veteran and police officer traveled the streets of NY city with his billy club and revolver. His mother Catherine worked diligently for the WWII war effort. Catherine became President of New York City Ladies American Legion Auxiliary.
George was a WWII Veteran, flying radar countermeasures on a B-25. Also radar chief aboard the JW McAndrew troop transport. He attended Miraculous Medal grade school and graduated from High School at Brooklyn Tech.
He was employed as a licensed insurance broker for Tanenbaum and Harber in NY City at the young age of 21. He was later Commander of Joseph B. Garity Post 56L.
Subsequently he moved to Ohio and ultimately started Fire Protection and Sprinkler Association Inc and was President of Senior Living Rotary Towers in Marion, Ohio thru Kiwanis Club.
Upon moving to Florida, he enjoyed golf and being a major contributor to the as a mason of the 1st order. He recently accepted his 50 year plaque as a Grotto Member. He taught catechism of new members for the Shriners Phoenix Lodge.
He is survived by son George L Hoffman and his wife Dorian Hoffman residents of Walnut Creek California and daughter Mary Ann Hoffman of Sarasota, FL.
George and Hazel Hoffman married on August 30, 1947. George's wife preceded him dying May 31, 2013. George Hoffman departed on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 8:29am.
He will be buried in Marion, Ohio at St. Mary's Cemetery followed by a memorial service sometime in Sarasota, FL after the burial.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019