|
|
Jacob, George
November 26, 2019
George J. Jacob, 95, of Venice, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born to the late George W. and Lillian Johnson Jacob in Mount Vernon, New York. George has been active his entire life enjoying many activities such as swimming, being a lifeguard and gymnastics in his early years. More recently he enjoyed playing tennis and golf.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during world war II where he received a purple heart as well as other commendations. He was a retired postal worker and a member of the Lutheran faith.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara, son, Edward G. Jacob, granddaughter, Audrey Caristo, grandson, Edward Jacob Jr, great grandchildren, Piper Caristo, Noah Jacob and Sara Jacob.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by a son, Robert Jacob and a daughter Linda Jacob.
Private services will be held at a later date.
www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019