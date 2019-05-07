|
Smith, George John
March 15, 1922 - May 1, 2019
George John Smith died surrounded by his loving wife and friends under Hospice Care of Sarasota on May 1, 2019.
He shared 62 years of marriage with his wife, Maxine Masterfield Smith.
George served 4 years in the Marines as a young man and fought in World War II.
Before moving to Florida in the 70's, George was vice-president of West Side Roofing in Cleveland, Ohio. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. George was a faithful disciple of Incarnation Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Masterfield Smith, his sister (late) Grace Smith Neff, his brother (late) Robert Smith and his nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Tidewell Hospice or Incarnation Catholic Church of Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 7 to May 8, 2019