Murakami, George
Nov 8, 1924 - Apr 21, 2020
George Mamoru Murakami, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland of COVID-19. He was born on November 8, 1924 on the North Shore, Kahuku, Oahu, Hawaii. He was the son of James Wataru Murakami of Kona, Hawaii and Alice Hana Umeda of Lihue, Kauai. He was raised and educated in Honolulu and attended the University of Hawaii before serving in the U.S. Army from 1945 – 1947. After the war, he completed his studies at Syracuse University and graduated in 1949. He met and married Sadayo Suzuye of New York City. They moved to Riverdale, New York, where they raised four children. George's greatest treasure was his family.
George, was the longtime owner of a multi-generation family business in Manhattan. He had an avid interest in real estate both as a hobby and as an investor. He retired to Sarasota, Florida where he lived for years and faithfully attended Saint Martha Catholic Church. George had a love of learning and traveled widely.
George is survived by his four children; Ronald Dean of New York, wife Jasmine and daughters Nicole and Celine, daughter Janice Sue of Vermont, husband Elliott, daughter Patrice of Maryland, husband Stephan and sons Andrew and Justin, and son Kenneth of New York, wife Lisa and son Jake. He is also survived by his brothers Edwin, Richard and Donald from Oahu, Hawaii and their families.
George was a gentle, good man who had an engaging and welcoming smile. He will be missed.
No services will be held at this date. Arrangements are by DeVol Funeral Home in Washington D.C. (202-333-6680) Messages can be left with the DeVol Funeral Home Guest Registry. Contributions in his memory may be made to https://www.directrelief.org/
He will be buried at the Cypress Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn. NY.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020