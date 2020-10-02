Muslawski, George
Aug 9, 1954 - Sep 28, 2020
George Edward Muslawski, of Sarasota, Florida, left this world on September 28, 2020 at the age of 66 years old after a hard-fought battle with cancer. George enjoyed golfing, fishing, fixing things and being smarter than most people. A small business owner in Florida with memberships in MENSA and two country clubs, George remained active, despite doctor's advice, until the end – even going so far as to charter a deep sea fishing trip two weeks before his passing. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Read, his children, Eric Muslawski and Anika Muslawski and one loyal old pup named Skipper Jean, who went wherever George went.
George's quick wit and kind soul will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Celebrations of life will be announced at a later date (post-COVID). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of George Muslawski to the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance at www.kccure.org
.