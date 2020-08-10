Normandin, George Paul

Nov 15, 1933 - Jul 25, 2020

George Paul Normandin Sr. was called home July 25, 2020 to be with the Lord. He joined his loving wife Gertrude Joan Thibault who preceded him in death in 1972.

Paul was born in Lowell Massachusetts to the late George and Antoinette Normandin, along with brother Raymond (deceased), and beloved sister Denise Barker (Joe).

Paul graduated from Lowell High School and Saint Anselm College then went on to own The Normandin Insurance Agency in Lowell, Ma. While he enjoyed summers at his home on Cape Cod, in his valiant approach to life, he relocated his family to Longboat Key, Florida. It was there he bought Silver Beach Resort and coined it, "family run for family fun."

On his daily trips to the YMCA, AA meetings, and his daughter's spa, he would share his infinite wisdom and inappropriate jokes with his favorite audience, beautiful women.

When the doctors told his three daughters, "your father is a sick man" together they laughed and said, "you have no idea!"

Paul, the "Bondo and spackle guy" could fix anything, but sadly not this. Paul's love for his family is what fueled him, so it was no surprise that unknowingly he arranged a 4 day hospice slumber party with his 3 girls. They never left his side.

Paul leaves behind 4 children, George Paul Normandin Jr. (Beth), Gail Normandin, Amy Amuso, Hope Simmons (Calvin) and former wife Jo-Anne Studer; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Beau, Jenna, Travis, Trevor, Pearson, Genevieve, Ryder, Rebel and one great granddaughter Lilly; nephew Raymond Noyes and his three sons, Zachary, Owen and Brady.

In Paul's wallet he left his final thought,

"I am happy loving and free,

and I have had a good life.

This is the day the Lord has given me!"

In his final days Paul received his 40 year chip from AA . CHEERS!





