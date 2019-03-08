|
Pelletier, George
January 5, 1932 - March 6, 2019
On March 6, 2019 George Henry Pelletier passed away in his home in Sarasota. George was born January 5, 1932 in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts the son of the late Charles T. Pelletier and Lodina (Mailhot) Pelletier. He was predeceased by his brother Charles E. Pelletier and brothers in law Jack Marshall, Robert Whitney, Kim Berry and sister in law Margaret Pelletier.
Survived by his wife Betty (Blaney) Pelletier, his sister Irene Berry and his four children, Leslie Tullis and husband Michael from Oregon, Peter Pelletier and wife Bella from Florida, Lisa LaBrecque and husband Thomas from New Hampshire and David Pelletier and wife Carmen from Texas. George had 14 grandchildren whom he cherished, Joy, Joey, Michael, Renee, William, Audrey, Kristal, Andrew, Amber, Alexander, Curtis, Michelle, George, Nathan and many great grandchildren. a loving uncle to his nephews, nieces and sister in law and good friends.
George spent his youth in North Chelmsford. A U.S. Army veteran George served in the Korean conflict where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent.
George married the love of his life Betty whom he fondly called his "Bride" for almost 62 years.
George owned and operated a very successful company X-L/ Spray-tek Corporation for 41 years retiring at 74 years old.
With his young family they spent many summers at Hampton Beach camping, and trapping lobsters from his boat. George loved fishing and tied his own flies. He loved working in the yard and planted wonderful fruit trees at his Siesta Key home. George and Betty spent many years enjoying cruises visiting many wonderful places. George also loved his Tuesday night poker games with his Siesta Key really good friends.
A service will be held at the Siesta Key Chapel on March 16th at 11:00 am. There will be a gathering to follow.
This summer George will be interred at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. where there will be a committal service with military honors.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019