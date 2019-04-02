Home

George R. Ibasfalean Obituary
Ibasfalean, George R.
Feb 27, 1930 - Mar 29, 2019
George R. Ibasfalean, 89, Bradenton, died March 29, 2019. Born in Monroe, MI he moved to Bradenton in the 1950's and he was a devoted Bible student. He was a member of many Bible study groups and he died anticipating the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Jo) and Mark (Kim); his brother, Glen; his sisters, Mary and Edna; his four grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
