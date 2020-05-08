George Stephens
1953 - 2020
Stephens, George
May 20, 1953 - Apr 30, 2020
George L. Stephens, 66, Palmetto, Fl., died April 30, 2020. George was born and raised in Palmetto, Fl. He graduated from Manatee High School, attended Manatee Community College, then went on to complete a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Florida. He was employed as a copy editor at the Fort Myers News Press and Bradenton Herald Tribune followed by a second career as an Environmental Specialist with Sarasota County. George leaves a daughter, Eboni Stephens; a son, Davis Stephens; three grandsons, Desmen Lee, Dallas Lee, and Theodore Stephens; two sisters, Cassandra Peterson, Faye Lee to cherish his memories along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends near and far. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Westside Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My friend and brother has made the transition. I will miss our forty plus years of true friendship. Since we first became friends I knew G as I called him had my back and he knew I had his. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP G
Tony Moss
Friend
May 7, 2020
God's Covenant Blessings to all of George's family! Our sincere prayers, condolences, and love always!

PSALM 91
The Class of 1971 in Manatee County, Florida
