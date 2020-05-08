Stephens, George

May 20, 1953 - Apr 30, 2020

George L. Stephens, 66, Palmetto, Fl., died April 30, 2020. George was born and raised in Palmetto, Fl. He graduated from Manatee High School, attended Manatee Community College, then went on to complete a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Florida. He was employed as a copy editor at the Fort Myers News Press and Bradenton Herald Tribune followed by a second career as an Environmental Specialist with Sarasota County. George leaves a daughter, Eboni Stephens; a son, Davis Stephens; three grandsons, Desmen Lee, Dallas Lee, and Theodore Stephens; two sisters, Cassandra Peterson, Faye Lee to cherish his memories along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends near and far. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Westside Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.



