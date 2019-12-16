|
Swerdlin, George
Oct 15, 1923 - Dec 13, 2019
George was born in Berlin, Germany, and immigrated to the US before the start of WW II. He earned degrees in Military Science and Government & Politics from the University of Maryland, and proudly served in the US Army, including landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He retired as a Major from the Army and spent the rest of his career in the intelligence community, serving in several overseas posts. He was fluent in 6 languages, loved gourmet food, art, music, reading, and paid close attention to his health and fitness by playing tennis and lifting weights into his early 90's. George enjoyed numerous hobbies in his life, including amateur photography, model trains, and gardening. In his earlier years, skiing and hiking were among his favorites.
George personified the very best of "old-school" principles. He lived life to its fullest with utmost integrity and humility. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and remembered as a devoted husband to his wife of 70 years, Camille, and loving father to his children Dean (Sigrid), Janet, Scott (Jenny), and his grandchildren Nick, Ryan, and Sara.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019