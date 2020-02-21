|
Johnson, Jr., George Walter
Feb 6, 1926 - Jan 14, 2020
George Walter Johnson, Jr. of Sarasota passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was 93.
He was born February 6, 1926 in White Plains, NY to George Walter Johnson, Sr and Tessie Lawson Johnson. He married Pauline Pinto of NYC in 1950 and they raised their seven children in McLean, VA. They divorced in 1982. He relocated to Sarasota and, in 1994, married Evone Hercules Bryne of Ottawa, Ontario.
George was a consulting engineer specializing in food processing facilities and was an expert in dairy industry systems engineering. He founded JAI engineers in 1959 and completed over 500 commissions in his career. His business expanded over time to serve a wide variety of food industries. He also consulted for universities, government and municipalities. George greatly enjoyed his work and was still consulting well into his eighties.
Before he founded JAI, he was Assistant Director of Engineering for Sealtest Foods southern division and was a Refrigeration Engineer for Krey & Hunt Consulting Engineers in NYC.
He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1949 with a BS in General Engineering, majoring in Thermodynamics. In college, he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
In 1944-45, he was a cadet in the US Army Air Force and trained as a navigator until the war ended.
George was an avid reader, completing 2-3 books a week and was fond of mystery novels. He had a great passion for art and instilled an appreciation of art in his children from early on. In the 1970's, he was co-owner of the Barbara Fiedler Gallery of Washington, DC and the Chilmark Gallery of Martha's Vineyard. He generously shared, not only the pieces he acquired, but the art he created, as well. His whimsical, collaged greetings to family, friends and associates arrived for holidays, birthdays or any event in between. They were colorful, poetic, insightful and often hilarious compositions. He also designed and built wood sculptures and large metallic exterior sculptures that were installed on his land.
George enjoyed gardening and landscaping and over the course of 25 years, added more than 200 plantings to his property. He diligently maintained five acres, on his own, until just a few months before he died.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Evone Byrne Johnson of Sarasota; daughters Pamela Dreyfuss (Larry Silver) of Santa Rosa, CA, Penelope Normann of Boulder, CO, Paula Johnson (Kenny Collier) of Waterford, VA; sons Gregory Johnson of Chantilly, VA and George W. Johnson III of Richmond, VA; brother Carl Robert Johnson (Mary) of Hollywood, FL: five grandchildren, Michael David Johnson, Kristina Normann, Ashley Johnson, Colby Collier, Alexandra Wrenn, and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Johnson and Eric Johnson; son-in-law Kristian Normann; and his first wife.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020