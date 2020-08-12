Lose, Dr. George William "Bill"Nov 11, 1938 - Aug 1, 2020Dr. Bill Lose, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida died on August 1, 2020 at the age of 81.He accomplished so much in his lifetime. Bill attended Ohio State University and Kent State University. He received his Doctorate of Medicine Degree from George Washington University, graduating in the top ten of his class. Bill received membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha, Honor Medical Society and the Smith Reed Russell Honor Society. He served two years in the Coast Guard as an assistant surgeon in the Public Health Service. He was a medical doctor, Board Certified Psychiatrist and a Board Certified Addiction Specialist; previous member of the AMA, FMA, & Sarasota County Medical Society, American Psychiatric Society and Florida Psychiatric Society. He was Medical Director at St Rita's Hospital in Lima, Ohio and was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners.In addition to his private practice (1974 – 2018), he was Medical Director of Psychiatry for Sarasota Memorial Hospital; on the staff of Doctors Hospital, and Medical Director of New Dawn Recovery Center of Sarasota, Florida.Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn Poorman Lose, and Dr. George Donald Lose, of Canton, Ohio. He is survived by the love of his life and companion, Barbara Sue (Fierstos) Lose, of Lakewood Ranch, FL; children, Steven Scott Lose (Denise), of Sarasota, FL; Gregory Alan Lose (Kristina) of Seminole, FL, Robert William Lose (Susan) of Crofton, MD and Heather Leigh Lose Cory (Dave) of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Hanna Grace Lose; Downing Alexander, George Nicholas & Robert Kay Lose; and Jacob & Ethan Cory; sister, Cheryl Sue Lose Myers (Louis (dec'd); and many nieces & nephews and great nieces & great nephews. He is also loved by in-laws Richard (dec'd) & Kathy Fierstos; William (dec'd) & Florene Fierstos; James & Polly Fierstos; June & Rudy (dec'd) Scheiderer; Larry (dec'd) & Paula Fierstos; and John & Beverly (dec'd) Fierstos.Bill was an avid fisherman, diver, outdoorsman, wildlife photographer, and raced boats, motorcycles, and cars.Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Mote Marine, Sarasota, FL.He was a valuable asset to his community. He donated his services to the Sheriff and County Jail population.He will be missed by many. Rest in Peace "Dr. Bill." "To be absent with the body is to be present with God."