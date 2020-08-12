1/1
Dr. George William "Bill" Lose
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lose, Dr. George William "Bill"
Nov 11, 1938 - Aug 1, 2020
Dr. Bill Lose, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida died on August 1, 2020 at the age of 81.
He accomplished so much in his lifetime. Bill attended Ohio State University and Kent State University. He received his Doctorate of Medicine Degree from George Washington University, graduating in the top ten of his class. Bill received membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha, Honor Medical Society and the Smith Reed Russell Honor Society. He served two years in the Coast Guard as an assistant surgeon in the Public Health Service. He was a medical doctor, Board Certified Psychiatrist and a Board Certified Addiction Specialist; previous member of the AMA, FMA, & Sarasota County Medical Society, American Psychiatric Society and Florida Psychiatric Society. He was Medical Director at St Rita's Hospital in Lima, Ohio and was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners.
In addition to his private practice (1974 – 2018), he was Medical Director of Psychiatry for Sarasota Memorial Hospital; on the staff of Doctors Hospital, and Medical Director of New Dawn Recovery Center of Sarasota, Florida.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn Poorman Lose, and Dr. George Donald Lose, of Canton, Ohio. He is survived by the love of his life and companion, Barbara Sue (Fierstos) Lose, of Lakewood Ranch, FL; children, Steven Scott Lose (Denise), of Sarasota, FL; Gregory Alan Lose (Kristina) of Seminole, FL, Robert William Lose (Susan) of Crofton, MD and Heather Leigh Lose Cory (Dave) of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Hanna Grace Lose; Downing Alexander, George Nicholas & Robert Kay Lose; and Jacob & Ethan Cory; sister, Cheryl Sue Lose Myers (Louis (dec'd); and many nieces & nephews and great nieces & great nephews. He is also loved by in-laws Richard (dec'd) & Kathy Fierstos; William (dec'd) & Florene Fierstos; James & Polly Fierstos; June & Rudy (dec'd) Scheiderer; Larry (dec'd) & Paula Fierstos; and John & Beverly (dec'd) Fierstos.
Bill was an avid fisherman, diver, outdoorsman, wildlife photographer, and raced boats, motorcycles, and cars.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Mote Marine, Sarasota, FL.
He was a valuable asset to his community. He donated his services to the Sheriff and County Jail population.
He will be missed by many. Rest in Peace "Dr. Bill." "To be absent with the body is to be present with God."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved