Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for George Soublis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George X. Soublis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George X. Soublis Obituary
Soublis, George X
Mar. 28, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2019
George passed away peacefully at the age of 79 surrounded by his wife, Paulene, of 53 years and his three daughters Panayiota Soublis Corcoran (Joseph), Eleftheria Soublis Syros, and Theoni Soublis. He is the cherished grandfather (Pappou) of Dimitri, Alina, Caroline, Julianna, Christian, and Alissandra. George moved to the US from Kalamata Greece in 1965 where he began the legacy of El Greco. George was a founding member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.
George is also survived by three brothers, Nicholas (Stavroula) Soublis, Nickita (Panagiota) Soublis, Polizoi Soublis and a sister, Costandina (Polichroni) Kazantzi.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ilias Soublis and a sister, Theoni Vavouli.
First visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Second visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in Palms Memorial Park, 140 Honore Ave. Sarasota.
Online condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now