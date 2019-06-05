Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgene Hulles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgene Hulles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgene Hulles Obituary
Hulles, Georgene
Oct 18, 1936 - June 2, 2019
Georgene Hulles, age 82 of Venice, FL passed away on June 2, 2019 with her loving husband, Louis Hulles of 65 years and her daughter, Julie Burrell by her side.
Georgene was born in Toledo, OH where she grew up and graduated from Waite High School. She had 2 other daughters Debbie Hulles and Penny Hulles. She had five grandkids Chris, Louis, Jill, Jenna, and David. She had 10 great grandkids; Jack, Lela, Grace, Sam, Evan, Jake, Juliana, Athena, Zofia, and Joshua.
Georgie enjoyed dancing and family gatherings. She will be forever missed by herfamily and friends. God has gained a new angel. Lots of thanks to Tidewell Hospice.
No services are being held for now. There will be one held later at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.