Hulles, Georgene
Oct 18, 1936 - June 2, 2019
Georgene Hulles, age 82 of Venice, FL passed away on June 2, 2019 with her loving husband, Louis Hulles of 65 years and her daughter, Julie Burrell by her side.
Georgene was born in Toledo, OH where she grew up and graduated from Waite High School. She had 2 other daughters Debbie Hulles and Penny Hulles. She had five grandkids Chris, Louis, Jill, Jenna, and David. She had 10 great grandkids; Jack, Lela, Grace, Sam, Evan, Jake, Juliana, Athena, Zofia, and Joshua.
Georgie enjoyed dancing and family gatherings. She will be forever missed by herfamily and friends. God has gained a new angel. Lots of thanks to Tidewell Hospice.
No services are being held for now. There will be one held later at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 7, 2019