Gerald Arthur Dechow
1943 - 2020
Dechow, Gerald Arthur
Aug 17,1943 - Jun 26, 2020
Gerald A. Dechow, known to his friends as "Jerry" passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 26, 2020.
Jerry was born in Hazel Park, Michigan. He obtained his Law degree at the University of Michigan and went on to earn a degree in Taxation from New York University.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his service he practiced law for many years as Managing Partner at Moss and Rocovich, P.C. in Roanoke, Virginia. Concurrently he established Tanglewood Autowash Shell, a family owned business for over 30 years, and was extremely proud of its success and dedicated staff he employed. He later moved to Florida with his family where he worked as a legal consultant and entrepreneur.
Jerry pursued many interests and hobbies; chief among them piloting jets, rebuilding cars, playing tennis, studying history, and traveling internationally—especially to South Africa. He was an avid reader with a love for history and political topics.
He was a dedicated husband and father. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He loved and cared for his faithful dogs Hurley and Ollie. He had a brilliant mind combined with a dry wit that was always enjoyed by everyone around him.
Jerry will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, Brenda A. Dechow of 34 years, children Gregory R. Dechow (wife Sonika), Christopher T. Dechow who predeceased him, and Lauren M. Dechow, his brothers Robert J. Dechow (wife Diana) Jon T. Dechow (wife Pamela), Sister-in-Law Linda A. Halloran (husband David), Brother-in-Law Michael W. Alley (wife Anne), as well as the numerous family members and friends whose lives he touched.
The family held a private ceremony at Your Traditions Funeral Chapel on June 30th officiated by Dr. Stephen D. McConnell, Senior Pastor at Church of the Palms. The family will hold another ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery honoring his service to his country at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA).





Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
