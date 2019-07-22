|
Manypenny, Gerald D.
Feb. 24, 1946 - July 16, 2019
Gerald D. Manypenny, 73, of Osprey, Florida formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on July 16, 2019. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Beverly, family and friends.
A native of New Cumberland, West Virginia, Jerry was born February 24, 1946, to Joseph and Hazel (Blankenship) Manypenny. He attended West Virginia University and The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware. He began his career with the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C. and retired from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. On November 14, 1970, he married Beverly Shesler Manypenny.
Jerry was an avid music lover and drummer. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, flight simulation and studying the Battle of the Bulge. He was a kind and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor and beautiful smile.
Jerry is survived by his wife Beverly, his sisters Teresa DeLong and Cheryl Thrift, his brother Lawrence and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Hazel, and his brother Perry.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held later for family and friends. Thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 28, 2019