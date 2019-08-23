Home

Gerald Giannillo


1968 - 2019
Gerald Giannillo Obituary
Giannillo, Gerald
July 11, 1968 - Aug. 20, 2019
Gerald Giannillo of Sarasota, was born in New York on July 11, 1968. He passed away on August 20, 2019. Gerald was recognized for his healing hands, his generous nature and his incredible zest for life. He took great pride in his practice as a massage therapist with The Resort at Longboat Key Club. Gerald will always be remembered as a very loving and supportive member of his family and his community. He is survived by his mother Shirley Giannillo of Sarasota, his fiance Tracey, his niece Julia Tedesco and grand nephew Samuel Tedesco. A private gathering will be held for family and close friends in celebration of his remarkable life. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
