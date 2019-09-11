|
|
Morrical, Gerald Glenn
Apr. 29, 1927 - Sept. 8, 2019
Gerald Glenn Morrical was born April 29, 1927 in Walkerton, Indiana to Gerald P. Morrical and Wilma (Smith) Morrical. Gerry grew up in South Bend, Indiana. Shortly after attending Indiana University, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. The Navy sent him to their Great Lakes location to play football for the Navy team. After his discharge he returned to Indiana University to finish his education and play football. During this time he spent one season playing football for Florida State University where he was named "Coaches All American". He received his degree in Education from Indiana University. He played with the Detroit Lions for a short time and Canadian football league. He also taught one year at Gannon University in Pennsylvania before embarking on a successful career as a manufacturer's representative for several companies that sold products to General Motors and Chrysler foundries. He retired in 1996. Gerry was an avid golfer belonging to the Saginaw Country Club in Saginaw, Michigan and Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Fl.
In 1970 he married Patricia (Pat) Koepke in Saginaw, Michigan. She survives him. In 1996 they both retired to Palm Aire to enjoy their golf.
Gerry leaves five children from a previous marriage and a step-daughter. They are Kimberly (Jim) Corrigan of University Park, FL; J.Todd Morrical of Pasadena, TX and his twin sister Lisa (Rod) Bertsch of Unionville, MI; Cinda Carruthers of Standish, Michigan and her twin sister, Crista (Mike) Stamper of Dahinda, IL; a step-daughter Kristine (John) Fleming of Redondo Beach, CA. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Maternowski of South Bend, IN. His brother, Jack Morrical, predeceased him.
He was a life member of Indiana University "I Mens Association"; a member of the Masonic Lodge #77 in Saginaw, Michigan; the Consistory and Shrine. Also a former member of Palm Aire Country Club.
Services will be held privately. Friends of Gerry are asked to consider donations to: Tidewell Hospice at 11535 Rangeland Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, Fl 34211.
Services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019