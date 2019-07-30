|
Foley, M.D., Gerald J.
Nov. 3, 1932 - July 25, 2019
Gerald J. Foley, M.D., 86, made his journey to eternal life on July 25. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy (Fraser), and was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Hoene). He is also survived by his eight children, Mary (the late Richard Budgin), Chris (Myrna), Julie (the late Nick Frisch), Michael, Loretta Barton (Lou), Eddie (Aya), John (Sarah), and Joe (Jodie). He had 16 grandchildren: Eric Budgin (Jessica), Jason Budgin (Briana), Bryan Budgin (Heather), Sean Budgin (Lanier), Eleanor, Emily, the late Christopher Milici, Alex Frisch, Patrick, the late Carolyn, Kazuki, Taiyo, David, Michael, Kevin, Lauren; and 10 Budgin family great-grandchildren: Jameson, Emma, Desmond, Oliver, Orin, Ava, Mia, Bowers, Lilli, and Willem. Gerald also has six siblings: the late William (Rosemary), the late Tom, Robert (Linda), Jack (the late Lalchumi), Rita Maher (the late Jim), Kevin (Virginia). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many friends, and former colleagues. Of course, he also loved his fur babies; Sprout and the late Gracie.
Gerald went to Saint Ignatius High School and Loyola University in Chicago. He graduated from Loyola's Stritch School of Medicine. He was a general physician and surgeon in private medical practice in Chicago for many years, serving on the medical staff of St. Anne's Hospital. He also served as Medical Director for Campbell Soup Company, Medical Director for the State of Illinois prison system, and Medical Director for CNA Insurance, where he concluded his career. Gerald enjoyed retirement in Florida for the last 20 years.
Gerald was an artist; he painted, drew, created sculptures, and he liked to write poetry, as well as stories of his adventures in life. He enjoyed world travel, was a golfer, and was an avid reader. He deeply loved his wife Nancy and all of his family and friends. The world will not be the same without him.
His funeral Mass will be on Sat. Aug. 17 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019