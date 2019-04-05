|
Precopia, Gerald
May 8, 1943 - April 3, 2019
Gerald John (Jerry) Precopia of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away in the early morning of April 3rd after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Carolyn, his sister Sharlene A. Neelan of Springfield, Pennsylvania and his beloved grandson Alexander James (AJ), an honors student at the University of Georgia; and many friends, including his longtime childhood friend, Sally Regus. He was predeceased by his parents Frances and John Precopia of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.
Born in Bridgeville, Gerald grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and upon graduation from Charters Valley High School in Bridgeville, attended Penn State University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
After working for Pennzoil and Fife Corp. for a brief time, he had a long and distinguished career as the International Sales and Marketing Manager of North American Manufacturing. In that capacity, he traveled all over the world and was an industrial problem-solver extraordinaire, highly respected by peers and customers around the globe. His drive and ambition to be the best at anything he did, his analytical ability, his ability to think ahead of the curve, and his interpersonal skills made him a star producer and value creator.
Jerry lived for many years in Hudson, Ohio and upon retirement, moved to Lakewood Ranch Florida. Jerry was a talented, avid golfer who loved to socialize with his many friends, take on challenging projects around the house, watch the History Channel, solve Sudoku puzzles, and enjoy cinema and theater. He enjoyed traveling, especially with dear friends.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held for his friends and family in the very near future. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019