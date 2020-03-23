|
|
Sutter, Gerald R.
Apr 25, 1937 - Mar 14, 2020
Gerald R. Sutter, (Jerry), 82, of North Port, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Verna Sutter, his sister Betty Ann Camacho and the mother of his children Mary (Billie) Sutter
He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 32 years, Nila, his brother Michael and wife Judy, his 3 children, Peaches and boyfriend Henry, David and wife Patty and Phillip (Patrick), 4 granddaughters and their spouses, Lindsey and Paul Theirl, Randi and Matt Loftus, McCormick and Brett Hall, Danielle and Dan Hodack and 4 great grandchildren Hailey, Aubrey, Logan and Maxwell, many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Jerry was born in Canada but grew up in Chicago, IL. He joined the US Army out of high school and served in the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, VA, something he was very proud of and that is where he will be honorably buried at a future date. He was a loving and caring father and husband who will be dearly missed. He had a wonderful life with his wife Nila traveling around the world together making many fabulous memories. His passion was golfing which he had to give up but he always kept busy and became a published author at the age of 80! He loved to sing and we will treasure our recordings from years past. We will miss his joke telling and his great sense of humor and he will be kept close to our hearts forever.
No burial date has been set as mostly everything is on hold these days
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020