Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
For more information about
Gerald Sweeting
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Sweeting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Buck" Sweeting

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Buck" Sweeting Obituary
Sweeting, Gerald "Buck"
Apr. 22, 1923 - Apr. 4, 2019
Gerald "Buck" Sweeting, age 95, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019. Gerald was born April 22, 1923 in Sarasota, Florida to the late Eugene and Hallie (Shipman) Sweeting.
He is survived by his son, Michael; cherished grandson, Tyler Sweeting (Danielle) and great grandsons, Caleb and Trey. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard; wife, Evelyn and siblings, Reginald, Ronald, Glenn, Walton, Helen Ramsey, Florabelle Daley and Juanita Herbold.
Buck, his sisters, and two brothers were born at home at "Meadowsweet Pastures," a ranch where their father, Gene, was foreman, which was owned by Mrs. Potter Palmer. That property is now Myakka State Park. Buck and his wife, Evelyn, were married on November 8, 1941 in Sarasota by Judge Forrest Chapman, on the Judge's front porch.
A Celebration of Buck's Life will begin at 2 pm on Sat. Apr. 27, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now