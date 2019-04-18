|
Sweeting, Gerald "Buck"
Apr. 22, 1923 - Apr. 4, 2019
Gerald "Buck" Sweeting, age 95, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019. Gerald was born April 22, 1923 in Sarasota, Florida to the late Eugene and Hallie (Shipman) Sweeting.
He is survived by his son, Michael; cherished grandson, Tyler Sweeting (Danielle) and great grandsons, Caleb and Trey. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard; wife, Evelyn and siblings, Reginald, Ronald, Glenn, Walton, Helen Ramsey, Florabelle Daley and Juanita Herbold.
Buck, his sisters, and two brothers were born at home at "Meadowsweet Pastures," a ranch where their father, Gene, was foreman, which was owned by Mrs. Potter Palmer. That property is now Myakka State Park. Buck and his wife, Evelyn, were married on November 8, 1941 in Sarasota by Judge Forrest Chapman, on the Judge's front porch.
A Celebration of Buck's Life will begin at 2 pm on Sat. Apr. 27, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232
