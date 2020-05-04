Torrance, Geraldine A. "Geri"

Geri at age 90 passed away peacefully Apr. 27, 2020 under Hospice Care. She was a devoted member of St. Martha Parish. She was a nurse in New York City and Sarasota, FL.

She leaves her cousins, many friends and her beloved poodle Annie.

Please make donations to your choice or to Fr Fausto's Angels at St. Martha Church, 200 N. Orange St., Sarasota, FL 34236



