Geraldine Dolores Jacobson
1932 - 2020
Jacobson, Geraldine Dolores
Feb 16, 1932 - Apr 1, 2020
Geraldine Dolores Jacobson, 88, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on April 1, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at Incarnation Church on Friday, July 31, 2020. Interment will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by National Cremation Society.
Gerry was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 16, 1932 and attended Leyden Community High School in Franklin Park, Illinois. She earned her A.S. degree at Manatee Community College in Bradenton, Florida.
Gerry married Earl Jacobson, Jr. on July 20th, 1951 in the base chapel at Quantico, Virginia. They were happily married for 69 years.
After supporting Earl's Marine Corp career and raising their children, Gerry enjoyed working outside the home: first as a Gift Shop Manager and later as a Travel Agent for AAA.
Gerry was a founding member of S.P.A.R.C.C. (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) and served as a "shelter mom." She was the Volunteer Coordinator at the Collier County Sheriff's Office. She was a volunteer at All Faith Food Bank. Gerry enjoyed entertaining family and friends, travel and cruising.
Gerry is survived by her husband, Earl, sister, Helen (Harry) Sheridan, children: son, Earl "Chip" Jacobson, III, daughters, LynnAnn (Kevin) McKenney and Trish (Kevin) Chastain, grandchildren: Kristen Wheat (Cory Young), Sarah (Curtis) Hawk, Steven Jacobson, Rebecca (Nate) Rudy and Elizabeth McKenney, great-grandchildren: Lauren Nevaeh Zimmermann, Michael Vance Zimmermann, Hannah Hawk, and nieces and nephews.
Gerry is preceded in death by her son, Michael Jacobson, parents, Helen and Frank Burke and brothers, Richard and Frank Burke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
Incarnation Church
