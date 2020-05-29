Klivansky, Geraldine
Feb 15, 1938 - May 19, 2020
Geraldine Klivansky, 82, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on May 19, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: Gulf Coast Cremations, 4123 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.