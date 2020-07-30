Klivansky, Geraldine R.Feb 19, 2020 - May 19, 2020Gerri was born in Detroit, Michigan, and lived there for her early years. After moving to Indianapolis, Indiana, she and her husband of 28 years, Jere I. Klivansky, moved to Sarasota Manatee at University Park Country Club where they met many people, played a lot of golf, and enjoyed life in retirement.In addition to her husband, Gerri is survived by a daughter, Debby, with her husband David Taylor, and two granddaughters, Anya and Kara. She is also survived by Beth Edwin and Mikel, stepchildren of Jere Klivansky, and seven grandchildren, Aaron, Shelby, Edwin, Jacob, Jordan, Makala, and Rile Rae.Gerri left a fabulous career as a private secretary for the managing partner of a major accounting firm. Not content, she started a business called Bridal Elegance. She liked nothing better than to see brides go down the isle in their beautiful, white gowns.She always had a smile for everybody. Gerri fell and broke all of the bones in her foot which led to her downfall. On May 19th, she passed away in her sleep. Jere misses her already and was with her the rest of her life. He loves her very much.A Catholic mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020.