Hunt, Geraldine T.
Jan 4, 1931 - Dec. 3, 2019
Geraldine T. Hunt, 88, died peacefully while listening to stories of her life on Dec. 3, 2019. Gerri lived in Venice since 1993 with her husband, John. They were both born in NY, married in 1952, lived in France, NY, NJ, MN, Ohio and finally FL. Gerri was very active in her community volunteering at The Health Park in After Surgery, Mother's House, with her 2 sister's taking care of the children, and Our Ladies of Lourdes Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Gift Shop employee and counting money from weekend masses. Gerri was a volunteer Hospice Lay Person in Cincinnati bringing communion to shut-ins.
Gerri's last two and a half years were spent at HarborChase Skilled Nursing where she met wonderful people that took care of her as well as residents and their families. Her smile will not be forgotten. Gerri is survived by husband of 67 years, John, 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 1 sister, 1 sister-in-law and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Her body was donated for medical research in the hopes of coming closer to finding cures for Dementia and Congestive Heart Failure diseases. A Memorial Mass will be Thursday, January 30th, at 11:00am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice.
The family request you wear pink, Gerri's favorite color. Memorial donations may be made to the in Gerri's name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020