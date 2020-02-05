Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive
Longboat Key, FL
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive
Longboat Key, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2901 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL
Rev. Monsignor Gerard Finegan


1943 - 2020
Rev. Monsignor Gerard Finegan Obituary
Finegan, Rev. Monsignor Gerard
Jan. 1, 1943 - Feb. 3, 2020
Fr. Gerry passed away on Monday, February, 3, 2020, surrounded by his sisters and close friends. Born in Cavan, Ireland to the parents of Joseph and Mary Finegan (deceased). Fr. Gerry attended St. Clare's, St. Felim's, as well as St. Patrick's College in Cavan and Maynooth, Co Kildare. In his youth, Fr. Gerry was in the Cavan Boy Scouts, played for Cavan Gaels football club, Cavan C.Y.M.S tennis club and St. Patrick's college football team. Fr. Gerry enjoyed cards, golf, and meeting with people especially family and friends. He was ordained to the Priesthood on June 18, 1967 at St. Patrick's and Felim's Cathedral in Cavan, Ireland and was incardinated into the Diocese of Venice on October, 25 1984. Having served in the Diocese of Venice since its inception in 1984, he was Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish beginning in June 2008 until his retirement in November of 2019. Prior to that he was Pastor of Incarnation Parish in Sarasota from 1976 to 2008. He also served at Parishes in Safety Harbor, Largo, and was Chaplain at Clearwater Catholic High School and Cardinal Mooney. Fr. Gerry is survived by his sisters: Mary Tunney, Aine Connolly, Catherine O'Leary, Brigid Duffy, Josephine Finegan, six nephews, six nieces, sixteen grand nephews, nine grand nieces, and countless friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM, with rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, 1:00 PM at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Fr. Gerry's name to Incarnation Catholic School. Arrangements are by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Homes at Manasota Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at; manasotamemorial.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
