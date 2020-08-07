1/1
Gerard M. Prohm
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prohm, Gerard M.
Jun 23, 1941 - Jul 12, 2020
Gerard Milton Prohm, 79, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 to join the Lord in Heaven after a lifelong battle with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (a.k.a. Brittle Bone Disease). He was born on June 23, 1941 in Detroit, MI, son of the late August and Eleanor Prohm. He was preceded in death by a brother Gordon and his wife Helen.
His family moved to Miami, FL in 1949. After graduating from North Miami HS in 1959, Gerard attended the University of Miami and graduated in 1964 with Honors in Business Administration. Afterwards, Gerard and family moved to Sarasota, FL where he worked for Sarasota County in the Building and Zoning Department, retiring after 30 years of service.
Gerard was nicknamed "Rocky" by his coworkers because of his tenaciously positive attitude in overcoming the huge obstacles he faced each day. Gerard loved everyone and was loved by all. Although he had to deal with the daunting daily challenges of the terrible disease he was born with, Gerard lived each day with grace, dignity, kindness, and love. Ironically, Gerard did not have a bitter bone in his body.
Gerard was interred in a family plot at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI.
Arrangements were handled by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved