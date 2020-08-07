Prohm, Gerard M.
Jun 23, 1941 - Jul 12, 2020
Gerard Milton Prohm, 79, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 to join the Lord in Heaven after a lifelong battle with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (a.k.a. Brittle Bone Disease). He was born on June 23, 1941 in Detroit, MI, son of the late August and Eleanor Prohm. He was preceded in death by a brother Gordon and his wife Helen.
His family moved to Miami, FL in 1949. After graduating from North Miami HS in 1959, Gerard attended the University of Miami and graduated in 1964 with Honors in Business Administration. Afterwards, Gerard and family moved to Sarasota, FL where he worked for Sarasota County in the Building and Zoning Department, retiring after 30 years of service.
Gerard was nicknamed "Rocky" by his coworkers because of his tenaciously positive attitude in overcoming the huge obstacles he faced each day. Gerard loved everyone and was loved by all. Although he had to deal with the daunting daily challenges of the terrible disease he was born with, Gerard lived each day with grace, dignity, kindness, and love. Ironically, Gerard did not have a bitter bone in his body.
Gerard was interred in a family plot at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI.
Arrangements were handled by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
