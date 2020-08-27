Schaefer, Gerda
Jun 30,1933 - Aug 9, 2020
Gerda Schaefer, nee Norling-Christensen, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 in her home in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 87.
Gerda was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Wilmette, Illinois where her father was a prominent veterinarian. Gerda graduated from New Trier High School before attending The Ohio State University. In 1953, she married her soulmate, Richard Schaefer (deceased). They raised their five children in Wilmette, Jackson, MS and Fox Chapel, PA: Christi (Charles) Hartigan of Hawthorn Woods, IL, Leigh Ann (Charles) Devine of Osprey, FL, Richard (Ruth) Schaefer Jr. (deceased), Rohn (Susan) Schaefer and Jeffrey (Esther) Schaefer of Sarasota, FL. Gerda spent the later years of her life on Longboat Key, and in Sarasota, Florida. She was the matriarch of the DG Ace Hardware stores.
Gerda was treasured "Grams" to Megan (Ken) Walus, Kari (Doug) Ferris, Kelli (Tim) Raines, Richard Schaefer III, Dylan Schaefer, Krystina (Lauren) Schaefer, Michael Schaefer, Katie Schaefer, Gabriel(Johnno) Kovach, Cassidy Schaefer, and Lorena Gonzalez. Gerda was beloved great-grandmother of Devin, Jordyn and Camden Raines, Braxton and Olivia Ferris, John and Cash Kovach, and Cameron and Charlie Walus.
She is also survived by her sister, Harriet (Ralph, deceased) Fireoved of Scottsdale, AZ and her brother Olof (Carol, deceased) Norling-Christensen of Libertyville, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Gerda enjoyed a life that was full of activity. Throughout her life, she loved to spend her time horseback riding, bowling, and playing tennis. Gerda loved to travel; her travels with Richard and friends took them all around the world. Together, they loved boating in Florida and had countless incredible adventures. Gerda loved watching sports, particularly the Chicago "Cubbies" and The Ohio State Buckeyes football team.
Gerda will be remembered for her loving personality, patience, generosity and her amazing ability to light up a room. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to your favorite charity
.