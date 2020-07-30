Gerhard Herzog

Herzog, Gerhard
March 17, 1926 - July 23, 2020
Gerhard "Gerry" Herzog, 94, of Venice, Florida, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in his home, with his family by his side.
Gerhard leaves his wife of 58 years, Marie Rita (Arsenault) Herzog; three children, Michael Herzog, Stephen Herzog and David Herzog; and five grandchildren.
Gerhard was born in Germany, the son of Joseph and Maria Herzog. He lived in Germany until 1957, when he emigrated to Worcester, Massachusetts. He lived in Worcester, working and raising a family until he retired and moved with his wife to Florida in 1989. Gerhard was a senior design engineer for the power-boiler manufacturing company, Riley Stoker, where he worked from 1957 to 1988. He was an active member of the ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and the ASTM (American Society for Testing Materials).
Gerhard was always physically active, enjoying golf and taking long walks with his wife. He loved music and enjoyed playing the harmonica. He also was an avid reader, mostly of history, a stamp collector, and a gardener. He wrote and published his memoirs for his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who provided care for Gerhard over the past several years.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
at: https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html