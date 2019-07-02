|
Rothman-Serot, Geri
Feb 15, 1944 - Jul 2, 2019
Geri Rothman-Serot, a St. Louis, Missouri native, who lived in Sarasota, Florida, passed away on July 2nd 2019 . She had a long history of public service that encompassed the political, charitable and educational communities.
Geri was honored to serve her Missouri constituents as 2nd lady of Missouri, a St. Louis County Councilman and the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 1992. She organized the "Legislative Spouses" in Jefferson City into a strong bipartisan force that lobbied victoriously for a new Capitol Museum and brought people from all areas of government, Democrat and Republican, to produce a gridiron that raised funds to start the hall of famous Missourians, that still exists today in our Missouri Capitol. She also worked for various campaigns guiding them to success and raising the necessary funds to compete.
On the Council, she achieved numerous milestones, including hate crimes legislation and an ethics law, but the Medical Waste Incinerator law remained one of her proudest accomplishments and it has been copied in other cities across the United States. It banned incinerating medical waste in St. Louis County.
As a three-time breast cancer survivor, Geri served on many committees and Boards in St. Louis to educate men and women to eliminate the fear of cancer and understand you can thrive for years to come, as well as share the story of other vital organizations. Some of those groups included Friends of the St. Louis Science Center, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Employment & Vocational Service, United Hebrew Congregation, Hadassah, Jewish Hospital, United Way, St. Louis City Library and March of Dimes. While living in Lakeland, FL, she served on the Lakeland Regional Medical Center Foundation's Women in Philanthropy Board, as well as the First Annual Polk County Susan G. Koman Race for the Cure. In Sarasota, she continued working with various groups including National Council of Jewish Women, New College of Florida Foundation and Temple Sinai, to help spread their messages.
She received numerous awards, including the Globe-Democrat Woman of Achievement Award, Woman of Valor from AMC Cancer Research Center of Denver, several from the Missouri Division of the American Cancer Society and from her high school alma mater, the Distinguished Alumni Award from Ladue Horton Watkins High School.
Geri is survived by Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Don Serot, David (Mary) Rothman, Sarah (Phillip) Rubin, Rachel Rothman (Glenn Chenalloy), Daniel (Jenn) Rothman. Dan (Allison) Serot, Brad (Lexis) Serot, Jim Serot (Michael Kaufmann), Joe (Renee) Serot. And 16 perfect grandchildren: Alijah, Sam & Ben Rothman; Jennifer, Brian, Paige, & Andrew Rubin; Elizabeth & Kate Rothman; Farrah Serot; Ava, Stella, Jonas & Billie Serot; Scarlet & Shane Serot.
Geri knew that it didn't matter what year you were born or what year you died. It mattered what you did in between those two dates and every day she chose to live to the fullest in every sense of the word and hopes everyone will do the same.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5th at 11:00 a.m.
at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. Chesterfield,
Missouri, 63017.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to STAND UP TO CANCER
https://standuptocancer.org/take-action/.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 2 to July 4, 2019