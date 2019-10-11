|
|
Coble, Gertrude "Trudi"
Nov 19, 1923 - Sept 14, 2019
Gertrude "Trudi" Coble was born in Eaton, Indiana on November 19, 1923. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 14, 2019.
A consummate educator, accomplished artist and seeker of knowledge, Trudi lived life to the fullest. She was the first female Adult Education Director in the state of Florida and was always an advocate for both female advancement and education throughout her life. From an early age, Trudi embraced her talent for art - going to art school in Fort Wayne, Indiana and continuing on with art shows, commissions and her true calling, passing on her knowledge to her students near and far. She was also the first Director of the Jacksonville Art Museum on Riverside Avenue. Travel and the experience of immersing herself in diverse cultures all over the world played an immense role in Trudi's development of a person and the wander lust and thirst for knowledge she passed on to those around her. She is often described as a "Force of Nature."
Trudi was the last surviving sibling of 12 brothers and sisters and is survived by her 4 children, Alan Coble, Gretchen Scott, Karen Hande and Sam Coble. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren - as well as nieces and nephews, friends and former students.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at Casa Marina Hotel in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on October 22, 2019 from 1 - 5 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Compassion International, Inc., 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019