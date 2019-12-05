|
Mainberger, Gertrude "Trudie" K.
Dec 27, 1923 - Nov 19, 2019
Trudie Mainberger, 95, of Venice, FL, and Popponesset Beach, MA, passed away peacefully at her Florida home on Nov. 19, 2019. Born in Tauberbischofsheim Germany to Ferdinand and Hildegard (Hessler) Parr. She immigrated to the US at age 2, and grew up in Washington Heights, NYC. She was preceded in death by Walter, age 91, her loving husband of 68 years. Also preceded in death were her parents; brother Albert Parr, sister-in-law Dorothy Parr, and brother-in-law Frederick Sweet. She is survived by her sister-in-law Anita L. Sweet. Mother of Walter (Joanne), Robert (Susan), Marie Mainberger, and Anne Walus (Lee Kornfeld). Grandmother of Dale Mainberger (deceased) and Stacy Williams; Lindsay (Collin) McCabe and Jason (Kelly) Walus. Great-grandmother to Damon, Scott, Shane, Benjamin and Michael. Aunt of Stephen, Andrew, William, Virginia, Fred, Barbara and Erich. Trudie was a vivacious and tenacious woman, who had a gift for socializing and playing cards. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, instructor, Director and Silver Life Master of the ACBL. Trudie had vast knowledge and could hold her own in any conversation. She loved to bargain and a favorite pass time was going to yard sales. Trudie was a summer resident of Popponesset Beach, Cape Cod for over 60 years. She will be remembered by many for her fabulous home-made pickles. Services will be held on Mon. Dec. 16. 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1301 Center Rd, Venice, FL with a repast to follow. Interment at 2:00 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. A memorial service on Cape Cod is planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USO (WWW.USO.org), Tidewell Hospice (www.TidewellHospice.org) or .
