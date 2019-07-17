|
|
Helene, Giebel
June 30, 1932 - June 27, 2019
Helene Marie Giebel (Koch) died on June 27, 2019, just 3 days short of her 87th birthday. Per her wishes, Helene was cremated and no funeral was held. Parties will be held in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin and Sarasota, Florida in the fall.
She was born in Portage, Wisconsin on June 30, 1932 to Elmer and Delilah Koch. She graduated from Baraboo High School. She married Duane John Giebel on August 2, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran church in Baraboo, Wisconsin. They were married for 40 years. She worked at the Baraboo Powder Plant from 1951-1957. She was a housewife. They moved to Byron, Minnesota and then Massillon, Ohio. She became a real estate agent for 13 years.
Then they moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived in Camelot Lakes for 32 years. She volunteered at Sarasota Middle School for more than 10 years, where she received many Senior Volunteer awards. She then began volunteering for Tidewell Hospice. This was really her pride and joy. She visited many, many patients and read to them and spent time with them when their families couldn't. The families were very grateful to her. She made flower arrangements and delivered them to patients as well. She received many Presidential Volunteer Service awards.
She liked to crochet and do crafts. She loved her car and enjoyed driving fast. She always told stories about her time driving fast cars and precision driving for Crash Dick's Auto Daredevils in Wisconsin. She liked the nickname Kochie (Cookie).
She is survived by her children, Jerry Clingman, Gary Giebel, David Giebel, and Cheryl Giebel, sister Rose Schehr and one other sister, grandchildren Malissa Clingman, Stephanie Giebel, and Jesse Giebel and great grandchildren Andrew, Austin, and Jasyln. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Helene is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Duane.
She loved orchids and flowers, but please DO NOT give flowers. Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice at Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238
One of her favorite sayings is "Giving back to what God gave me to be able to do."
Her online obituaries can be found at www.nationalcremation.com/obituaries or www.wiscnews.com/news/local/obituaries or www.legacy.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 21, 2019