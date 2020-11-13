1/1
Gilbert Davis Foster
1935 - 2020
Foster, Gilbert Davis
Jan 19, 1935 - Nov 10, 2020
Gilbert Davis Foster was born on January 19, 1935 to Alfred Allison Foster and
Lela Gladys (Biddle) Foster in Corydon Indiana and passed peacefully on
November 10, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
"Gil" was raised in Corydon and was graduated from Indiana University in
Bloomington, IN.There Gil met his life partner and love of his life, Jane Marilyn Haines of Greenfield IN. Jane preceded Gil in death in 2019.
After college, Gil served in the U.S. Air Force and attained the rank of Lieutenant. Gil spent his entire professional career with 3M. Gil retired as Vice President for the Commercial Chemicals division. While at 3M, Gil traveled the world as a marketing executive. He established the "Scotchguard" brand for 3M.
In his early years Gil was accomplished in barbershop quartet where he sang
baritone. Gil was an avid golfer most of his life. He was a long-time member and past President at Bent Tree Country Club in Sarasota. Gil loved to fish. He was especially fond of the walleye fishing in Canada. Gil enjoyed many fishing trips to Manitoba with his sons and grandsons.
Gil and Jane retired comfortably to Sarasota, FL. They both traveled the world and enjoyed countless cruises together. Gil is survived by his three children: Vince Foster (Houston, TX), Jill Foster ( Sarasota, FL) and Dan Foster (Camas, WA), and his five grandchildren: Michael and Amy Foster, (Houston, TX) Brittany Freel, (Dallas), Allen Foster ( Bellevue, WA) and Carolyn Foster (Seattle, WA).


Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
