Leacock, Gilbert J
Sep 3, 1934 - May 14, 2020
Gilbert James Leacock, known to his friends and family as Gil, Dad(dy), Uncle Gil &/or Grandpop, was born on September 3, 1934 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late James & Ethel Leacock. He died on May 14, 2020 in Sarasota at the age of 85. A resident of Caldwell, New Jersey until his late teens, he moved to Sarasota upon his graduation from the University of Maryland in 1957.
He was hired by the City of Sarasota in 1960 and retired 37 years later, in 1997, as Director of Public Works. While employed with the city he was, at various times, responsible for the Department of Parks & Recreation as well. He was extremely proud of the various beautification projects that he oversaw, the preservation petitions that he participated in and several innovations that he was able to secure at the city's water treatment plant.
In his later years, Gil remained active in the Sarasota Municipal Employees Credit Union (chairman), the Civil Service Board (chairman) and as an outstanding senior volunteer for the Sarasota County Schools. Due to his membership in the National Insulator Association, Gil was able to travel far and wide in pursuit of the collectibles. His greatest joy, however, was spending time or travelling with family, whether it be for a vacation, a celebration, holiday or everyday socializing. He often told stories about the smaller, simpler Sarasota of his 20s and 30s but would remain hopeful in his nostalgia that the larger, more complex Sarasota of today would somehow continue to retain a hometown feeling.
Gil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Means) Leacock; their two children, Deborah L. (Carl) Lacy and Rebecca J. Leacock, all of Sarasota; and their two grandchildren, Caroline E. Lacy and Gillian J. Lacy, both of Tallahassee.
Gil leaves a legacy of respect, service, courage, generosity and, above all, love. His family will continue to work hard to make sure his many admired personal qualities live on in words and deeds for generations to follow. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, at 11 am at Toale Brothers (Orange Avenue, downtown), with a funeral service & graveside service to follow. As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast (400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey, FL 34229; conservationfoundation.com).
Sep 3, 1934 - May 14, 2020
Gilbert James Leacock, known to his friends and family as Gil, Dad(dy), Uncle Gil &/or Grandpop, was born on September 3, 1934 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late James & Ethel Leacock. He died on May 14, 2020 in Sarasota at the age of 85. A resident of Caldwell, New Jersey until his late teens, he moved to Sarasota upon his graduation from the University of Maryland in 1957.
He was hired by the City of Sarasota in 1960 and retired 37 years later, in 1997, as Director of Public Works. While employed with the city he was, at various times, responsible for the Department of Parks & Recreation as well. He was extremely proud of the various beautification projects that he oversaw, the preservation petitions that he participated in and several innovations that he was able to secure at the city's water treatment plant.
In his later years, Gil remained active in the Sarasota Municipal Employees Credit Union (chairman), the Civil Service Board (chairman) and as an outstanding senior volunteer for the Sarasota County Schools. Due to his membership in the National Insulator Association, Gil was able to travel far and wide in pursuit of the collectibles. His greatest joy, however, was spending time or travelling with family, whether it be for a vacation, a celebration, holiday or everyday socializing. He often told stories about the smaller, simpler Sarasota of his 20s and 30s but would remain hopeful in his nostalgia that the larger, more complex Sarasota of today would somehow continue to retain a hometown feeling.
Gil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Means) Leacock; their two children, Deborah L. (Carl) Lacy and Rebecca J. Leacock, all of Sarasota; and their two grandchildren, Caroline E. Lacy and Gillian J. Lacy, both of Tallahassee.
Gil leaves a legacy of respect, service, courage, generosity and, above all, love. His family will continue to work hard to make sure his many admired personal qualities live on in words and deeds for generations to follow. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, at 11 am at Toale Brothers (Orange Avenue, downtown), with a funeral service & graveside service to follow. As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast (400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey, FL 34229; conservationfoundation.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.