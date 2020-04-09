|
Sharell, Gilbert "Gil"
Mar 1, 1942 - Apr 4, 2020
Gilbert J. Sharell, 78, Sarasota, died April 4, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ, and moved to Siesta Key in 1985. Gil was an entrepreneur and investment banker who in 1994 founded wetland restoration company Aquatic Plants of FL. He served in the US National Guard. He was a Youngstown University alumni and experienced pilot and mariner. Survivors include: life partner Kathleen Babcock of Sarasota and her four children and three grandchildren; brother Kenneth Schiattarella of NJ; son and daughter-in-law Gil Jr. and Ilonka Sharell of Sarasota, two grandchildren; and cousin Anita Schiattarella of Bahama, NC.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020