Van Dyck, Gina
Oct 3, 1956 - April 27, 2019
Gina Van Dyck, 62, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Jamestown, New York, died on April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm on May 4, 2019, 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on May 4, 2019 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
