Wolf, Gladys M.
Oct 20, 1919 - Nov 12, 2020
With deep sadness we share the passing of Gladys, beloved mother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 12, 2020.
She was 101 years young and her heart simply stopped while sleeping.
Born in London in 1919 to Albert and Mabel (Hedges) Turner, she had a rich life full of travel and adventure. Gladys often reminisced about her idyllic childhood with her family and their annual ocean voyages. Her father worked in the shipping industry which allowed him to take them on cruises throughout Europe each year.
During WW2, Gladys worked at the Bank of England where she frequently had to take refuge in the vault during air raids. While working there, she met Hans Wolf at a Swiss/British hockey game in London and they were soon engaged. They married in 1948 and lived briefly in Switzerland. They then relocated to Brazil where Gladys worked at the British Consulate. In 1953, their son Robert was born and in 1954 the Wolf family moved to the US, settling in Andover, MA. After retiring, they lived on a boat in the Florida Gulf where they fell in love with the Englewood, FL area. For 37 years, Gladys enjoyed living in her lovely Englewood home.
Gladys was an avid bridge player and for years was the organizer of a large bridge group in Englewood. More recently, she loved playing board games like Rummikub with friends and family where she delighted in winning quite often. She had many beloved pets over the years, none more so than her handsome cat 'Mister', who kept her young till her passing.
Gladys was the loving mother of Robert (Rob) Wolf and aunt to Sue Skerratt and her husband Roger, Mark Blundell and his wife Lorna and Simon Blundell and his wife Jude. She was 'like a mom' to Shirley Freeman and husband Tony, also a great aunt to Daniel, Gemma, Laurence, Josie, Dylan and Henry who all live in England.
She was predeceased by her husband Hans, and sisters Joan and Peg and their husbands.
Gladys will fondly be remembered as charismatic, charming, tenacious, opinionated and loving a good laugh. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, friend and lover of all animals.
A celebration of Gladys' life will be held later in 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.EnglewoodFH.com